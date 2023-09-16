AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State churned out 399 rushing yards and racked up 56 points in the first half to open Bobcat Stadium in style this season with a 77-34 win over Jackson State on Saturday.

The Bobcats averaged 9.7 yards per rush and scored eight times on the ground. Malik Hornsby led the ground attack with 133 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns and Damarius Good ran for 105 yards on 11 carries. Ismail Mahdi needed three carries to notch 77 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.

TJ Finley threw for 251 yards on 17 of 21 passing with three touchdowns. Drew Donley hauled in three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.

Texas State scored touchdowns on its first nine drives before an interception ended the 10th drive, The Bobcats scored on their next two drives after the turnover to make it 11 touchdowns for the game.

The Bobcats led 56-20 at halftime.

Texas State (2-1) host Nevada at 6 p.m., Sept. 23.