Texas State rolls out three-phased plan to bring student-athletes back to campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State football started a three-phase plan of bringing its football staff and players back to campus on Monday.

Phase one of the Texas State’s plan allows for a group of 53 football student-athletes and additional athletics staff members to return to the San Marcos Campus.

Those 53 players were given the green light to begin voluntary workouts with the strength and condition staff on Monday.

Following guidelines from the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference, staff and student-athletes will be required to undergo temperature checks, wear cloth facemasks in open offices and enter facilities through specific, controlled areas.

All student-athletes were asked to self-isolate themselves for 14 days before participating in workouts.

“Everything is going to come down to how this first phase goes,” Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital said. “If we feel comfortable, we can have more people come in. This is how most of America is going to go. There is going to be phasing in and making sure there aren’t any outbreaks, and we keep the players in a safe environment.”

Texas State is also planning for the scenario of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19. If a student-athlete tests positive for the novel coronavirus, they will be in quarantine for 14 days while being monitored by the Student Health Center and Athletics Training staff as per University guidelines, according to the school’s release.

All locker rooms will remain closed until the start of team camps or the beginning of the fall semester. Higher risk student-athletes with chronic medical conditions will be held out of workouts until Phase 3.

Phase two is expected to begin on June 15 with voluntary workouts for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. In this phase, groups in workout facilities can be no greater than 50.

Texas State will evaluate progress before moving to phase three, but are tentatively planning to start the final phase on July 6 — which would return all other student athletes to campus for voluntary workouts.