Texas State removes interim tag off head basketball coach Terrence Johnson after championship season

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State’s Terrence Johnson will always remember the day he was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. On Thursday, Johnson received his conference honor and a commitment from the university.

Texas State announced Johnson has been named the Bobcats’ head coach, removing the interim tag from his title after leading the program to a men’s basketball regular season championship for the first time since 1999.

Texas State lost in the conference tournament quarterfinals with Johnson unable to be on the bench due to a positive COVID-19 test. His ability to rally the program past adversity and during the pandemic impressed university leadership.

Director of Athletics Dr. Larry Teis said the deal is a multi-year agreement.

Johnson’s 18 wins in his first season are the most for a Texas State first-year head coach for the men’s basketball program in the Division I era, and the second most all-time at the school trailing Dan Wall who had 20 wins in the 1977-78 season, according to the athletic department.

“This is a special day for me, and I am certainly humble appreciative of the opportunity,” Johnson said. “This is a great group of young men and I would not want to be the head coach of any other team. Texas State is where I want to be, and I am excited for the opportunity moving forward.”

Johnson assumed the role of head coach prior to the 2020-21 season after Danny Kaspar resigned in September following an investigation into whether he used” racially biased” language toward his players.

Johnson worked as an assistant with the Bobcats for five years before this season.