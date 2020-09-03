Texas State ready for national spotlight, season opener against SMU

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — While major conferences in college football are still off for at least another week, Texas State has a chance to take center stage when it hosts SMU on Saturday.

The game will be nationally televised. According to head coach Jake Spavital, that’s thanks in large part to his team’s responsibility and when it comes to following COVID-19 mitigation efforts while the rest of the country is either sitting out this season or still waiting to get started.

Like all of training camp did, this game week feels different than any other Spavital has experienced.

As Spavital heads into his second year with the Bobcats, he’ll kick off 2020 against some familiar faces. He was a former assistant under SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, and he’s coached against quarterback Shane Buechele twice – once when he was on Dykes’ staff at Cal and Buechele was the Texas quarterback and last year, when Texas State lost to SMU in Dallas.