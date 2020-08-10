Texas State pushes season opener with SMU back to original September date

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Originally scheduled as the first college football game of the season, Texas State and SMU are pushing their season opening meeting to Sept. 5, Texas State announced on Monday.

The Bobcats and Mustangs were originally set to play in San Marcos on August 29 to allow for easier scheduling for a season played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State’s game with Ohio University on Sept. 26 was canceled after the Mid-American Conference postponed all fall sports over the weekend, giving Texas State on open week in late September. With the new bye week, the Bobcats decided to push the SMU game back to its original date.

“We are very disappointed that we have lost the Ohio return game,” Texas State Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “We are pleased that we still have six home games. Things are changing daily, and we will keep our fans updated.”

Texas State says stadium capacity limitations, revised game day procedures, and new safety protocols for the SMU game will be coming at a later date.

Last week, Bobcats head coach Jake Spavital said that there haven’t been any positive coronavirus tests since training camp started. The program is following strict protocols to keep players safe while around campus and at practice.

“We are doing education every single day with these kids,” Spavital said. “We just have to adapt on the run. They understand that they have to abide by what we’re trying to say. What I just do is try to keep these guys as educated as possible, have a transparency with them where they know exactly where it’s coming, from all lenses, from my opinions, their opinions, the medical professional opinions and making sure we’re all on the same level the same page and doing the right thing.”