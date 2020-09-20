Texas State picks up 38-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe for first of the season

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Jake Spavital of the Texas State Bobcats talks with members of the defense during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bobcat Stadium on September 05, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. (KXAN) — The Texas State Bobcats used three Tyler Vitt touchdowns to claim their first win of the 2020 season on the road against Louisiana-Monroe.

Vitt threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score all in the first half as Texas State held onto the lead in a mostly quiet second half for a 38-17 victory.

Jeremiah Haydel scored two receiving touchdowns in the first half. Vitt hit Haydel on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and on a 75-yard touchdown at the end of the second for a 31-14 halftime lead.

The Bobcats also got points from their defense when Jarron Morris scored a touchdown on a 100-yard interception return with 35 seconds left as ULM was driving to make it a one-score game.

In the second quarter, with ULM in Texas State territory, Tory Spears forced a fumble to preserve the Bobcats’ 14-7 lead. On the ensuing possession, Vitt capped off a seven play, 62-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.

After coming close in their first two games, losses to SMU and UTSA, the Bobcats earned a Sun Belt Conference win for their first of the season. Next Saturday, Texas State travels to Boston College for another non-conference tilt.