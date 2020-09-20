Texas State picks up 38-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe for first of the season

MONROE, La. (KXAN) — The Texas State Bobcats used three Tyler Vitt touchdowns to claim their first win of the 2020 season on the road against Louisiana-Monroe.
Vitt threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score all in the first half as Texas State held onto the lead in a mostly quiet second half for a 38-17 victory.
Jeremiah Haydel scored two receiving touchdowns in the first half. Vitt hit Haydel on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and on a 75-yard touchdown at the end of the second for a 31-14 halftime lead.
The Bobcats also got points from their defense when Jarron Morris scored a touchdown on a 100-yard interception return with 35 seconds left as ULM was driving to make it a one-score game.
In the second quarter, with ULM in Texas State territory, Tory Spears forced a fumble to preserve the Bobcats’ 14-7 lead. On the ensuing possession, Vitt capped off a seven play, 62-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.
After coming close in their first two games, losses to SMU and UTSA, the Bobcats earned a Sun Belt Conference win for their first of the season. Next Saturday, Texas State travels to Boston College for another non-conference tilt.