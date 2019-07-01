Texas State hires assistant Steven Trout to run Bobcats baseball program

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Texas State assistant Steven Trout has been named the Bobcats newest head baseball coach, Texas State Athletic Director Dr. Larry Teis announced Monday.

“To me, it’s an exciting day because once this press conference is over it’s time to go to work,” Trout said at his introduction.

Trout’s baseball journey is coming full circle at Texas State— from volunteer assistant in 2009 and 2010 to becoming the program’s fifth head baseball coach.

After a three-year stint at West Virginia, Trout returned to Texas State in 2016 working as an assistant under Ty Harrington. Trout served predominately as the team’s hitting and fielding coach, and was promoted to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator two years ago.

“I’m just so happy that the journey didn’t end and I get to continue these relationships and take this program to new heights,” Trout said.

Texas State baseball coach Steven Trout at introductory press conference. Photo: KXAN/Todd Bynum

“When we sat down and visited at length with Coach Trout, his love for the game of baseball, integrity to run a baseball program, ability to connect with young men and his passion to win the championships was evident,” Teis said in a statement.

After 20 seasons leading Texas State baseball, Harrington announced two weeks ago that he was retiring from the program. Trout says he learned how to run a program from Harrington’s tutelage.

“Steven is one of the most talented, knowledgeable, committed, creative and loyal persons and coach that is involved with college baseball. Parents have entrusted their most prized possessions (their children) to him to develop them on and off the field. He will be a superstar in this business as a head coach,” Harrington said in a release about the hiring.

Texas State is coming off a 2019 Sun Belt regular season championship. Trout has been on the coaching staff for three of the program’s four conference championships.