Texas State football picked near bottom of Sun Belt standings

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KXAN) — Texas State football is restarting its rebuild with new head coach Jake Spavital taking over after three seasons of Everett Withers.

Based off the preseason Sun Belt coaches’ poll, the Bobcats have a long way to go to competing in the conference. Texas State was picked to finish at the bottom of the West Division in fifth place.

Appalachian State is the favorite expected to repeat as Sun Belt Conference champions under new head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Texas has two conference wins in the last three seasons going 7-29 overall since 2016.

East Division

1. Appalachian State (7) – 46 pts

2. Troy (1) – 39 pts

3. Georgia Southern (2) – 35 pts

4. Coastal Carolina – 17 pts

5. Georgia State – 13 pts

West Division

1. Louisiana (6) – 46 pts

2. Arkansas State (3) – 42 pts

3. ULM – 27 pts

4. South Alabama (1) – 19 pts

5. Texas State – 16 pts

2019 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Championship Game Winner

Appalachian State