Texas State football honors murdered teammate before Saturday’s game

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State football honored fallen teammate Khambrail Winters before Saturday’s regular season finale against Coastal Carolina.

Winters was killed Tuesday night after a shooting at a San Marcos apartment complex, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Winters’ No. 1 jersey remained in the Bobcats’ locker room surrounded by white roses. A decal with the 20 year old’s initials was placed on every Texas State helmet and head coach Jake Spavital’s headset. Texas State held a moment of silence before kickoff for the sophomore defensive back.

The Bobcats lost to No. 20 Coastal Carolina 49-14 on Saturday in their 12th game of the regular season — the most of any Football Bowl Subdivision team in the country. Jake Spavital’s second season as Texas State head coach ends with two wins and 10 losses.

Undefeated Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 14-0 lead on its first two offensive possessions. Javen Banks’ 14-yard touchdown reception from Brady McBride cut into Coastal’s lead with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter.

From there, Coastal Carolina shut out the Bobcats, scoring five straight touchdowns to pull away for their ninth win of the season.

McBride completed 20 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Bobcats running back Jahmyl Jeter ran for 47 yards and a touchdown.