SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University fired Jake Spavital as its head football coach Sunday, the school’s athletic director announced.

Don Coryell wrote a letter saying that “we are making a change in the leadership of our football program.” He said he told Spavital his decision Sunday afternoon.

“Jake has been a tremendous member of our Bobcat community for four years,” Coryell said. “On behalf of Texas State Athletics, I want to thank Jake for his service, and we wish him, Mehgan, and their family all the best moving forward.”

Despite those feelings, Coryell said the program “simply didn’t win enough games and make the desired progress for us to believe that the immediate future would be different.”

Spavital was 13-35 in four years as TXST’s head coach and it was his first full-time head coaching job in his career. He served as interim head coach for Cal-Berkeley for part of 2017 after serving as offensive coordinator there. He came to San Marcos from West Virginia where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Bobcats finished 4-8 this season, and that was the most successful season the program had under Spavital. TXST also finished 4-8 last year, but was 2-10 in 2020 and 3-9 in 2019 — Spavital’s first year as head coach. The Bobcats scored a big win over Appalachian State at home Oct. 8 36-24 to get the Bobcats to 3-3, but the season took a bad turn after that with four losses in their last five games.

Coryell thinks the program “can consistently win at a high level,” and the search for a new football coach is underway.

“We are confident that we will find an excellent leader of men, a man of character, and a tremendous football coach to take us to unprecedented heights,” Coryell said.