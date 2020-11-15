Texas State falls short of upset win at Georgia Southern

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Jake Spavital of the Texas State Bobcats talks with members of the defense during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bobcat Stadium on September 05, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP/KXAN) — Shai Werts ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, Alex Raynor kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern held off Texas State 40-38 in a shootout.

Texas State, despite being outgained 437-299 in total yards, put together back-to-back TDs to scrap into a 21-20 lead before halftime, then twice came within two points after halftime before falling.

The Eagles racked up 386 yards rushing as Werts (21 carries for 120) and Logan Wright (14-103) each topped 100 yards. Brady McBride and Tyler Vitt split quarterbacking duties for the Bobcats. McBride finished with the better stat line, completing seven of his 13 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s another tough loss for Jake Spavital and Texas State. This is the Bobcats’ seventh straight loss. The two-point margin is the closest loss since a 24-21 defeat at Boston College in September.

The Bobcats are back home next week, hosting Arkansas State at 2 p.m. Saturday.