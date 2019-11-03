Texas State can’t stop Louisiana-Lafayette’s rushing attack in 31-3 loss

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with Texas State head coach Jake Spavital before an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

LAFAYETTE, La. (KXAN/AP) — Texas State couldn’t stop Elijah Mitchell, who ran 13 times for 126 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana-Lafayette, as the Ragin’ Cajuns rolled to a 31-3 win on Saturday.

Raymond Calais added 21 carries for 83 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mitchell opened the scoring with a 39-yard carry with 6:28 left in the second quarter.

The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) scored their only points on Joshua Rowland’s 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Stevie Artigue answered with a 46-yarder for Louisiana-Lafayette as time expired in the first half.

Chris Smith scored on a 24-yard run in between the two touchdown passes Levi Lewis threw to Nick Ralston and Calais in the third quarter. Lewis finished 13 of 21 for 183 yards and ran seven times for 40 yards.

Tyler Vitt was 24 of 34 for 206 yards and two interceptions for Texas State. The Bobcats return home next Saturday to face South Alabama at 2 p.m.