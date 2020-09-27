Texas State can’t hold on to 4th quarter lead at Boston College

Texas State quarterback Brady McBride looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (KXAN/AP) — Texas State was minutes away from pulling off an upset Saturday at Boston College.

The Bobcats led 21-7 early in the third quarter and 21-14 with three minutes remaining before Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec hit Hunter Long for a game-tying touchdown with 1:11 left.

Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play as Boston College rallied to beat Texas State 24-21. As a three-touchdown underdog, Texas State nearly claimed a program boosting win for head coach Jake Spavital.

A late hit out of bounds extended BC’s game-tying drive in the fourth quarter, and two plays later Jurkovec hit Long from 5 yards out to tie it.

Texas State quarterback Brady McBride threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Calvin Hill scored the Bobcats other touchdown, running for 49 yards. Next, Texas State has a bye on the schedule before traveling to face Troy on Oct. 8.