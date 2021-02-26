Texas State basketball wins first conference championship since 1999

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State is at the top of the Sun Belt Conference after a 58-49 win over ULM to clinch its first conference championship in 22 years.

The season started off with a lot of uncertainty as longtime coach Danny Kaspar stepped down in September after allegations of racism surfaced, causing a formal investigation through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

Terrance Johnston, a Kaspar assistant, was named the interim head coach.

Fast forward several months later, and the Bobcats are celebrating an accomplishment that the program has reached only three times in its history.

“I don’t know where to start. This has been a roller coaster year trapped in a whirlwind,” said interim head coach Terrence Johnson in a press release from Texas State. “I am thankful to Dr. Denise Trauth and Dr. Larry Teis for trusting my staff and I to lead this incredible group of young men. These men have been through so much and have not folded. I have never been prouder of a group of men and this feels so deserving. The culture has been on full display this season and I have to credit these players for trusting me and buying into the vision and plan for them and the program. It is a great day to be a Bobcat!”

Texas State improved to 17-6 overall and 11-3 in conference play with the win on Friday. They’ll play one last game Saturday afternoon against ULM.

Tipoff for the regular season finale will be 4pm at Strahan Arena.