Texas State basketball poised to make run for NCAA Tourney bid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Bobcats are on a mission to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 1997. The Bobcats finished the ’19-20 regular season with a 20-11 overall record, and finished 13-7 in Sun Belt conference play.

Texas State Head Coach Danny Kaspar is in his seventh season at the helm, he’s made the NCAA Tournament before but not as the man in charge of the Bobcats.

“Going to the NCAA’s would be a very very satisfying thing for myself, my staff, and my players,” Kaspar said. “There are high character people on this team, so I would love to see them rewarded with a trip to the NCAA’s; it would be a dream come true for me.”

“It would be a dream come true, Coach talks about it every day for us to establish our dreams, we need to stay mentally locked in each game,” added Senior Forward Eric Terry.

The only way for the Bobcats to capture an NCAA bid is if they win the Sun Belt tournament championship. Texas State will play their first game tomorrow night at home against Appalachian State.

The Bobcats hope that the home court advantage will give them the edge, particularly if they have a raucous crowd.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be special, hope the fanbase shows out and comes through,” Senior Guard Nijal Pearson said.

“We’re hopeful that there will be a good crowd here because when there is we perform well,” Kaspar added.

Senior Guard Nijal Pearson won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award after averaging 19.3 points per game for the regular season. He is also Texas State’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s been a journey since my freshman year, I didn’t win freshman player of the year for the conference so not to win it my freshman year and to keep grinding and keep working, slowly becoming the best player in the conference it’s been a journey, it’s been special and I thank God.”

Pearson and Bobcats will tipoff against Appalachian State at Strahan Arena Wednesday night at 7pm.