Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar resigns amid investigation into ‘racially biased’ comments

FILE – In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Texas State coach Danny Kaspar reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Troy for the Sun Belt tournament title in New Orleans. Texas State ordered an investigation Friday, June 5, 2020, into a former basketball player’s allegations of racist remarks by coach Danny Kaspar. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State announced men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned from the program effective immediately.

In June, the university announced a formal investigation had been launched through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX into allegations made by former players that Kaspar made “racially biased” comments toward them.

At the time, former Texas State point guard Jaylen Shead sent out a now-deleted tweet, explaining why he chose to leave the school after two years. He said his experience at Texas State was “shocking,” and that he and others started to “become numb” after being exposed to “racially insensitive things” on a daily basis.

“I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed to ‘care about us,” he wrote in the note posted on Twitter.

In a statement announcing the June investigation, Texas State Athletic Director Larry Teis said he found the “allegations deeply troubling,” adding the school was going to “fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Terrence Johnson will serve as head coach for the 2020-21 basketball season, according to the university.

In seven seasons, Kaspar went 119-109 at Texas State. The university said it will not be making any additional statements.