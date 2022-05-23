SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The historic 2022 campaign for the Bobcats of Texas State baseball charges on with another weekend sweep to wrap up the regular season. The No. 11 Bobcats edged out Georgia State 5-4 on the road Sunday to finish the regular season with a 43-11 record.

Texas State has already broken the single-season record for wins and clinched the Sun Belt regular season conference championship. Senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield helped to power the Bobcats Saturday with two doubles to become the program’s leader with 53 and extra-base hits with 84.

“It is pretty cool breaking the records,” said Shuffield in a release by the team. “It has been [a] blessing to play for the Bobcats, Ty [Harrington], [Steven] Trout and all the rest. It has been absolutely fantastic, and I hope it doesn’t come to an end fast.”

Shuffield was named the conference player of the year Monday. He heads into the conference tournament with a .393 average, 1.156 OPS, 84 hits and 12 homers. All of those marks lead the Bobcats.

Steven Trout was named the Ron Maestri Sun Belt Coach of the Year. Four more Bobcats were named to the all-conference first team — infielder Justin Thompson, reliever Tristan Stivors and starting pitchers Levi Wells and Zeke Wood.

With the weekend sweep in Atlanta, the Bobcats finish the regular season 15-0 on the road in conference games. All three games over the weekend were decided by a single run.

Eyes in San Marcos may be focused on hosting an NCAA regional tournament now. Texas State remains at No. 26 in the RPI, but a possible matchup in the conference tournament with Georgia Southern (No. 10 in RPI) has the potential to help the Bobcats.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama with two games. The top-seeded Bobcats will open up at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the lowest remaining seed. The championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.