After a 21-36 record in 2021, the Texas State baseball team has blazed to a 38-11 record so far this spring. The Bobcats sit in first place in the Sun Belt Conference and are up to No. 15 in D1baseball.com’s national poll.

“We’ve been pretty consistent all year obviously coming off a week where we were 4-0,” said Texas State Baseball Coach Steven Trout. “We’ve been playing really good baseball of late and so the biggest key is always staying healthy and I feel like we are really healthy right now.”

The Bobcats host Louisiana this weekend for their last home series of the year. The following week they will welcome Houston Baptist before shipping off to Georgia State for the final series of the season.

“That’s something that we’re doing really well is we might lose one game here one game there, but we bounce right back,” said Bobcats Senior Pitcher Tristan Stivors. “So I think that’s really important for us to keep getting after those wins and stay focused.”

The Bobcats have had a number of marquee victories this season like sweeping Ohio State at home, beating No. 1 Texas on the road and taking two of three from No. 11 Arizona in Tuscon. This much success is even more meaningful after a season full of struggles.

“Usually after a disappointing season, you have their attention pretty easily,” added Trout. “Credit goes to our seniors. They took it and ran with it and to help us lead this program and lead this team. A lot of those changes are coming to why we’re having so much success of spring.”

Texas State is eyeing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament kicks off Tuesday, May 24 in Montgomery, Alabama. The Bobcats have clinched at least a top-four seed in the conference tournament.