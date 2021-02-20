Texas State athletics announce schedule changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Athletic teams at Texas State are also having to shuffle their respective schedules due to the havoc caused by this week’s winter storm.

The baseball team debuts at home Saturday with a doubleheader against BYU, and will conclude the series Monday evening at 4pm.

Softball will now make their debut on Monday at the Bobcat Softball Stadium at noon against Abilene Christian.

Heading into this week, the men’s basketball team was scheduled to play three games against Arkansas State. The storm wiped out plans for two of the games, so the Bobcats will face the Red Wolves only once. Tipoff for that game will be 6pm on Monday at Strahan Arena.

