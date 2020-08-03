Texas State, SMU move season opener to end of August for flexibility

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with Texas State head coach Jake Spavital before an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The season opener for college football will be a little earlier in San Marcos this year.

Texas State will host SMU at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, August 29, to make scheduling easier for the programs in a season surrounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the university. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

“With the season being permitted to start on August 29 as scheduled, this move will give us extra time between our first two home games to manage any variety of circumstances that may occur,” Director of Athletics Larry Teis said in the release. “This improves our approach to managing the conditions of these unprecedented times safely.”

Following the game against SMU, the Bobcats will have an off week in between the opener and its second game. Texas State is scheduled to host UTSA on Sept. 12.

The Sun Belt, Texas State’s conference, is expected to announce its plans for the 2020 schedule on Monday.