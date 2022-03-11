Texas stars seek to shine at Pro Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was another very busy day at the bubble on Thursday. This pro day didn’t necessarily have the star power of Longhorns past, but there were plenty of names that Texas fans are familiar with that performed for NFL scouts.

Cade Brewer, a Lake Travis alum, thought he had a strong showing.

“I hit all my numbers,” Brewer said. “I hit my personal record on basically everything I did today. I’m really, glad I did that today and I came out here and showed out.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Josh Thompson, was one of the two Longhorns that was invited to the combine. Thompson wanted to improve his draft stock because even though he thought he did well in Indianapolis, he said there was some unfinished business at his pro day.

“I just have a lot left on the table that I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else around me,” Thompson said. “I went to the combine ran the 40 and did position drills , so me coming out here competing with my brothers that I played with means a lot.”

Finally, we get to special teams and a fan favorite, Cameron Dicker, who excelled in the outdoor portion of things on Thursday.

“I’m a kicker that punts,” Dicker said. “I’m happy to do both ,but it’s been kicking my whole life and so it’s kind of the thing that I’ve done most and then punting I’ve been able to do at a higher level this last year.”

Now, with the draft being next April, this was one of the last opportunities for these Longhorns to impress NFL scouts.

The NFL Draft will be held form April 28th to April 30th in Las Vegas.