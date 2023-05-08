CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — As the Texas Stars continue playing hockey into May, things have gone pretty much as smoothly as possible. The Stars are set to battle the Milwaukee Admirals after sweeping the Rockford IceHogs to start the postseason.

The Stars will head into the series against the Admirals having not played since knocking out Rockford on April 30. They hope to have a lot of hockey ahead of them, so are soaking in the time off.

“It’s a huge advantage for sure,” said Texas Stars forward Scott Reedy. “I think, come this time of the season, everyone is a little bit banged up. To be able to get the extra rest and reset after each series has been really nice.”

While the Stars are set for another playoff series, their parent club the Dallas Stars is in the second round of the NHL postseason. The third team in the organization, the Idaho Steelheads, is also still in the ECHL playoffs.

“It’s a credit to the depth of our organization,” said Stars head coach Neil Graham. “It’s a credit the general managers and scouts really filling out the lineups.”

The game schedule for the Central Division Finals between Texas and Milwaukee is as follows:

Friday, May 12: Game 1 – 7 p.m. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Game 1 – 7 p.m. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday, May 13 : Game 2 – 6 p.m. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

: Game 2 – 6 p.m. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wednesday, May 17 : Game 3 – 7 p.m. @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

: Game 3 – 7 p.m. @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Friday, May 19 : Game 4 – 7 p.m. @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (if necessary)

: Game 4 – 7 p.m. @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (if necessary) Sunday, May 21: Game 5 – 7 p.m. @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (if necessary)

The Stars and Admirals faced each other eight times during the regular season, each winning four. Six of the eight games were decided by one goal including two that needed overtime.

“Obviously, everyone in our division, we know each other well,” said Graham. “There’s going to be a few things that change with playoff-style hockey that we’ve already started to address with our group.”

The victor between Texas and Milwaukee will then face the winner of the Pacific Division Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Calgary Wranglers.