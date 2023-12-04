Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — If you’ve ever felt the urge to throw something onto the ice and pause the action during a hockey game, you’ll get your chance Friday

During the Texas Stars’ game at the H-E-B Center, fans are encouraged to bring as many teddy bears as they can carry, and throw them down onto the ice.

Stars Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager John Peterson said the mayhem ensues as soon as the puck hits the back of the net.

“As soon as they score their first goal… Texas Stars fans will throw all their teddy bears that they bring to the game, or their stuffed animals onto the ice,” he said.

The tradition first started with a junior team in Canada in the mid-90s, and has spread rapidly amongst minor league hockey teams ever since.

With a capacity of 6,800 fans and the possibility of a sellout at Friday’s game, Peterson said he expects more than a thousand bears will be thrown onto the ice, and donated to a good cause.

“We’re going to donate those to Operation Blue Santa,” he said. “It’s a great cause in the area that goes to families in need around the holidays, some great gifts for those children in need.”

Friday’s game will mark the 14th time the Stars have held a Teddy Bear Toss. At last year’s event, fans threw more than 1,400 stuffed animals onto the ice.

The Stars face off against the Chicago Wolves on Friday at 7 p.m.