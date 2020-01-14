Texas’ staff nearly complete after hiring of linebackers coach

South Carolina assistant coach Coleman Hutzler celebrates a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns added another defensive staff member Wednesday with the hiring of linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.

Hutzler is joining the Longhorns from South Carolina where he worked under former Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp for the last four seasons as the Gamecocks’ linebackers coach.

Hutzler gives off a similar vibe to his (now) former boss, Muschamp, with a fiery personality on the sidelines.

“When we had a chance to sit down and talk with him [Hutzler], he certainly lived up to everything we had heard. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, is high energy and has accomplished a great deal while spending much of his career coaching in big-time environments in the SEC. He’ll do a terrific job developing our linebackers and helping us grow on defense. We’re excited to get him on board and to get him around our team and out on the road recruiting for us,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said in a statement.

The 13-year college coaching veteran was also in charge of South Carolina’s special teams unit. This year, Hutzler’s special teams ranked in the top 20 nationally in two categories, including rating 10th in net punting (41.96 ypp) and 16th in punt return average (13.27 ypr).

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, left, and Coleman Hutzler react to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missourim Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

In 2017, Hutzler was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Previously, Hutzler logged two stints at Florida, first from 2010-11 as an assistant to the linebackers and special teams coordinator, then again for the 2014 season, handling special teams and outside linebackers — all under Muschamp.

On Tuesday, Herman announced that Andre Coleman has been hired as the Texas receivers coach and Jay Valai as the Longhorns’ cornerbacks coach to nearly complete the 2020 staff — pending any surprise departures.

Current Texas 2020 coaching staff

Mike Yurcich- Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Chris Ash- Defensive coordinator/safeties coach

Herb Hand- Offensive line coach

Stan Drayton- Running backs coach

Andre Coleman- Receivers coach

Oscar Giles- Defensive line coach

Coleman Hutzler- Linebackers coach

Jay Valai- Cornerbacks coach

Yancy McKnight- Strength and Conditioning coach