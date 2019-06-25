Texas squares off against SEC in 2020 baseball invitational

Longhorns baseball vs Tech 2019

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas baseball will take a tour through the SEC at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Longhorns will be joined by Big 12 conference mates Oklahoma and Baylor matching up against LSU, Arkansas and Missouri from the SEC. The College Classic features nine games from February 28-March 1.

This is the Longhorns’ ninth overall appearance at the College Classic, but its first since 2014. Texas are familiar with these SEC opponents, facing LSU and Arkansas for the third straight season.

Friday, Feb. 28
Missouri vs. Baylor    11 a.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma    3 p.m.
Texas vs. LSU    7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29
Oklahoma vs. Missouri    11 a.m.
LSU vs. Baylor    3 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas    7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1
Oklahoma vs. LSU    11 a.m.
Missouri vs. Texas    3 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arkansas    7 p.m.       

