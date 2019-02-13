Texas squanders opportunity against Big 12's best Video Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Longhorns squandered an opportunity against the best team in the Big 12.

Late in the first half, Texas jumped out to a 39-31 lead over Kansas State, and apparently that was the spark the Wildcats needed.

From that point going forward, Kansas State shot 69% from the field (18-of-26) beating the Longhorns 71-64 Tuesday night in Austin.

Texas' (14-11, 6-6) perceived momentum is zapped following three Big 12 wins in its last four games. The Longhorns host Oklahoma State Saturday in another pivotal conference match up.

The Longhorns turned the ball over 12 times. Kerwin Roach led the Longhorns with 17 points, but scored only three in the second half.

Kansas State avenges a 20-point loss to the Longhorns earlier this season. The Wildcats have won nine straight games in the Big 12 maintaining first place in the conference.