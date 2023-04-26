AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julien Alfred has been tremendously successful this year, winning the 200 meters and the 60 meters at the NCAA Women’s Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, setting collegiate records for both.

According to Alfred, it’s been an arduous process to get to that level and it’s not just in the physical sense.

“Seeing myself and picturing myself as one of the best, has helped me a lot,” Alfred said.

It’s helped her become an 11-time All-American and this year’s USTFCCA Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Year.

“I’m a winner and I like to win and that’s what drives me to be the best,” Alfred said.

In fact, she was so good at the indoor championships that she even beat her own collegiate record six times in the 60 meter dash her time of 6.94 was the second best time in that event ever, ran by college or professional athlete.

Despite achieving such marks, she refuses to settle.

“I think having the mindset that there’s somebody coming and trying to stay on top I think has really been a booster for me and just really not getting comfortable where I’m at.”

One area Alfred is getting more comfortable with is letting her guard down and outwardly enjoying her victories, a departure from the poker face approach she took previously.

“I think that now I’m able to show my emotions because I think that just looking back and seeing what it took to get here, after those races actually seeing it for yourself brings out real emotions,” Alfred said.

Alfred hails from St. Lucia, an island country in the Caribbean. Her family still lives there, and has never seen her run a race since she’s been at the University of Texas.

However, that will change June 7th when Texas hosts the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships. Alfred’s family will be in attendance to see her potentially win both individual and team titles.

As stellar as she’s been, there’s still plenty left for Julien Alfred to accomplish and for her, that is the most exciting part.