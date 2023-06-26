Texas’ Julien Alfred is hoping she can lead the Longhorns to a national championship on their home track this weekend. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sprinter Julien Alfred is in the hunt for college track and field’s most prestigious prize.

Alfred was named a finalist for The Bowerman, an award given to the top college men’s and women’s track and field athlete each year, the award’s selection committee announced Monday.

Florida’s Jasmine Moore and Arkansas’ Britton Wilson are the other finalists. The winner will be announced in December. Between the three athletes, they have 12 collegiate records with Alfred accounting for five of them. Alfred also has five NCAA gold medals between indoor and outdoor seasons this year, winning the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes during the indoor season and the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay in the outdoor season.

The selection committee released its list of semifinalists June 21 and it included two other Longhorns, Rhasidat Adeleke and Ackelia Smith.

The men’s finalists will be announced Tuesday and Texas decathlete Leo Neugebauer was named a semifinalist for the award.