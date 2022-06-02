AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas softball dismantled UCLA in the first game of the Women’s College World Series 7-2 to head to the winner’s bracket.

Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini delivered another strong performance in the circle, as she went all seven innings, only giving up two runs to earn her 23rd win of the season.

Texas exploded in the third inning, scoring four runs to put UCLA at quite the disadvantage early.

Mia Scott got things started with an RBI triple to put the Longhorns on the scoreboard, which was followed by an Alyssa Washington RBI single to make it 2-0 Texas.

Mary Iakopo delivered the big blow with a two-run shot to left field that made it 4-0 Texas.

The score would be 7-0 before a UCLA home run in the 6th gave the Bruins a couple of runs on the scoreboard.

Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini (27) and Texas catcher Mary Iakopo celebrate after Iakopo’s home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas infielder Mia Scott (10) slides safely at third base before UCLA infielder Thessa Malau’ulu (24) can make the tag in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas outfielder Isabella Dayton (6) throws to third base following a UCLA hit to the outfield in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas catcher Mary Iakopo (33) tags out UCLA infielder Briana Perez (3) at home in the second inning of an NCAA college Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas outfielder Isabella Dayton (6) slides into second base in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini (27) pitches in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas’ Mia Scott (10) flushes out her eye before going to bat against UCLA in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas’ Alyssa Washington (11) hits in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas’ Mary Iakopo (33) smiles after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas’ Mia Scott (10) hits against UCLA in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas’s Mia Scott makes it safely to third base before the ball in the sixth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

UCLA fans cheer on their team against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas head coach Mike White highlighted the Longhorns play away from the plate as what provided the key to victory.

“We played great defense, we got the bunts, they tried a number of bunts and we were able to stop them from getting things going, that was really the key for us today, again, good pitching and good defense,” White said.

Texas also got revenge for their 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Feb. 19 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Thursday’s game illustrates just how far the Longhorns have come since their rough patches at the beginning of the season.

“We allowed the beginning of our season to prepare us, so, I’ve said it before, we’ve gotten punched in the face a couple of times and now, finally, we’re punching back as a unit,” senior catcher Mary Iakopo explained.

“It’s been a tough year, not a lot of things have gone our way to tell you the truth, and we’re not making any excuses, it’s one of our mantras, ‘no excuses, no regrets’ and we’re here to play,” White added.

Texas will now face No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners destroyed Northwestern 13-2 in their WCWS opener.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. The WCWS is a double-elimination tournament so a loss will not eliminate Texas.