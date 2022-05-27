AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas softball team lives to fight another day after defeating Arkansas 3-1 in game two of their three game series in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Longhorns received a gutsy performance from Senior pitcher Haley Dolcini, who won her 22nd game in the circle this season.

Dolcini, who was visibly dealing with pain in her arm, threw a season-high 135 pitches, holding the Razorbacks to just five hits and one run in victory.

Texas scored their first run in the third inning courtesy of a Katie Cimusz home run. Then Janae Jefferson, who has been outstanding at the plate all season, followed Cimusz’ home run with a solo shot of her own to give the Longhorns the lead.

The Longhorns good third inning continued with a Mary Iakopo RBI double that gave Texas the 3-1 lead.

Now, Texas will face Arkansas in a third and deciding Game 3 Saturday at 3pm.

If Texas wins, then they will advance to the College World Series.