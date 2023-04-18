AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of a top-10 Big 12 Conference showdown with Oklahoma State, voters in the four national softball polls moved the Texas Longhorns up in their rankings.

The Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 7 in two of the polls — ESPN/USA Softball and NFCA/USA Today Coaches — stayed at No. 9 in the D1Softball.com poll and moved up three to No. 10 in the Softball America poll.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Mac Morgan was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week for her efforts against the Jayhawks, tossing 15 consecutive scoreless innings to help the Longhorns bounce back from a bad loss April 14 to win the next two. Morgan didn’t allow an extra-base hit in appearances against the Jayhawks and Texas State last week. She threw her first complete game shutout against the Bobcats.

Texas plays six of its last eight regular season games at McCombs Field with Big 12 series against the Cowgirls and Baylor remaining. The Longhorns also play nonconference games against UTSA and Sam Houston State at home.

The series against Oklahoma State begins with a nationally-televised game at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., and Saturday’s finale will start at noon.