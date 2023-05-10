AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball landed six players on the All-Big 12 Conference team with five on the league’s all-freshman team.

The Big 12 released its postseason awards Wednesday and it heavily featured both the Oklahoma Sooners and the crop of outstanding Longhorn freshmen.

Reese Atwood, Leighann Goode, Citlaly Gutierrez, Ashton Maloney and Viviana Martinez were all named to the Big 12 all-freshman team and also the All-Big 12 second team. That’s the most all-freshman team selections by any program in a single season since the honor was created in 2015.

Texas outfielder Mia Scott was named to the All-Big 12 first team after her outstanding season with 68 hits and a .393 batting average. Scott’s first-team selection marks the 15th consecutive season that Texas has been presented on the league’s top squad. The Sooners, who finished the regular season 49-1, placed seven players on the first team.

Oklahoma’s Jayde Coleman was named the conference player of the year and Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl was named the pitcher of the year. Texas Tech’s Kailey Wyckoff was named the freshman of the year and Oklahoma’s Grace Lyons was the defensive player of the year. Baylor’s Glenn Moore and Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso shared coach of the year honors.

The Big 12 also announced that it’s moving game times up for the first round of the conference tournament on Thursday due to possible bad weather in the Oklahoma City area. The Longhorns now play Texas Tech at 12:30 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.