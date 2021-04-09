Texas softball keeps rolling, wins 12th straight

Texas’ Lindsey Stephens is met by her team after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against Tennessee in their NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game against Tennessee in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June 2, 2013. Tennessee won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas softball team continues to show their ability to win in a diverse manner. After wire to wire dominance Wednesday, in which the Longhorns defeated UT-Arlington 12-0, No. 7 Texas beat Iowa State 8-5 in Friday’s series opener in Ames, Iowa.

The Longhorns fell behind 2-0 after the 1st inning, but then poured it on the Cyclones in the second inning.

Colleen Sullivan hit a two run homer to tie the game up, that was followed by a two run shot by Courtney Day to give Texas their first lead of the game.

Shannon Rhoades’ single brought Janae Jefferson across home plate to increase the Texas lead to 5-2. However, there was still more work for the scoreboard operator in the second inning.

Taylor Ellsworth delivered a two run home run, her only hit of the day, to give Texas a seven run second inning.

Texas added one more run, heading into the seventh and final inning, but Iowa State had a little more left in the tank despite being down 8-3.

Errors by Parker McKenzie and Mary Iakopo allowed the Cyclones to put two more on the board. But Texas able to hold on for the win, their 12th straight.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow at 1pm.