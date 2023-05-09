AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball didn’t fall much in the latest national rankings release, but voters in most polls dropped them outside the top five after they were swept by Baylor to end the regular season.

Texas fell two spots from No. 5 to No. 7 in both the ESPN/USA Softball and D1Softball.com polls while tumbling five spots from No. 5 to No. 10 in the NFCA/USA Today Coaches poll. Voters in the SoftballAmerica poll dropped them four spots from No. 6 to No. 10.

It was a less-than-ideal way to end the regular season for the Longhorns (40-12-1), but they are still the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament and have a chance to get back on track before the NCAA tournament begins. Texas is expected to be a top-16 seed and should host a regional if current projections hold. In its latest projections, D1Softball.com has Texas as the No. 13 overall seed, hosting Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

The Women’s College World Series bracket will be filled out at 7 p.m. May 14 by the selection committee on ESPN2.

Texas takes on Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.