Texas softball comes up 1 win short of Women’s College World Series

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns are out of the NCAA Tournament — one win shy of the Women’s College World Series.

Texas softball lost a decisive game three against No. 5 Oklahoma State 2-0 Sunday in the Super Regional round. The Longhorns rallied Saturday, winning 4-2 over Oklahoma State, to force a do-or-die game three in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State broke through in the 5th inning after back-to-back hit batters by Texas pitcher Shealyn O’Leary put two Cowgirls on base before an out was recorded. OSU was able to get both runners home for the only runs of the game.

Cowgirls pitcher Carrie Eberle stifled the Longhorns bats all day, preventing any major Texas threats.

Texas (43-14) finishes one win short of the Women’s College World Series in their second straight chance. In 2019, Texas lost in three games at Alabama in the Super Regionals round. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.