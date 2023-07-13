AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team added of the best players from the Atlantic Coast Conference through the transfer portal.

Head coach Mike White announced Wednesday that Joley Mitchell, an infielder who spent four years playing for Notre Dame, signed a scholarship agreement to play for the Longhorns next season. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell was an all-ACC first-team selection last season while hitting .383 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 49 games. She’s a classic power-speed threat with a .658 slugging percentage and 15 stolen bases in 2023.

“Joley will be a difference maker for us over the next two years,” White said. “She will be a consistent power threat who will hit for average and have the speed to steal bases as well. More importantly, though, she will add leadership to our program with her work ethic, desire to be the best and overall grit to get the job done.”

She ended the season with the Fighting Irish on a 15-game hitting streak and a 35-game on-base streak.

The Longhorns (45-15-1) made it to their third consecutive NCAA Super Regional before losing to No. 4 Tennessee. The Longhorns finished No. 8 in Division I with a .325 team batting average and No. 14 in scoring with 6.07 runs per game.