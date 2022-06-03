AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns stayed on the winning path of the Austin Regional by defeating Air Force 11-3.

It was another stellar performance on the mound from ace pitcher Pete Hansen, and transfer infielder Skyler Messinger was the star of the show at the plate.

After giving up two early runs, Hansen settled in and his final numbers would tally: six and two-thirds innings, five strikeouts, and three earned runs for his 11th win as a starter this season.

“I love pressure moments, kind of when the game’s on the line, those are my favorite pitches to make,” Hansen said. “They’re a good hitting team so obviously, if I make a mistake, they’re going to jump on it and they did that a couple of times today so, yeah I live for those kind of high moments.”

Messinger, the Kansas transfer, played the first NCAA Tournament game of his career on Friday, and he looked like a veteran.

The senior infielder went 4/5 at the plate, delivering three RBI’s; it was also the fifth game this season in which he had four hits.

Messinger was not about to hog the spotlight, and noted that several other of his teammates had good days offensively.

“You know, that’s what’s great about this team, we don’t care who gets the credit so that’s kind of our mindset, and you know, that’s why I love this team so much,” Messinger explained.

Texas has now won twelve of their last fifteen games.

“We’ve played the game like we’ve been playing, we embraced the regional, the crowd, the atmosphere and that was fun to see,” head coach David Pierce added.

Texas will face the winner of Dallas Baptist-Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 6pm.

The winner of Saturday’s game will play Sunday night, the loser will have to play an elimination game Sunday afternoon.