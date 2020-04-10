Texas signee Alfred Collins gives insight on staying football ready in these crazy times

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Alfred Collins is, like the rest of us, trying to stay busy and level-headed during a time where everyone is wondering when life will return will to normal.

However, he still has to prepare to play big time college football at the University of Texas. It’s not easy to do that when every athletic facility and gym is closed.

“You’ve got to be very creative, you’ve got to find stuff around the house,” Collins said. “I’ve been working out with my sisters every morning, I’ve been trying to run a lot, keep my cardio up, do a bunch of body weight stuff to stay in tune.”

Alfred Collins is one of the top defensive players in the state and signed with the Longhorns in February. He’s doing everything he can to make sure he doesn’t lose a step, even when quarantined.

While standing on a practice field at Cedar Creek High School Collins said, “That’s just the mindset, do you want to be better?” He added, “Someone from Oklahoma probably could be working out right now and I don’t want to let them outwork me.”

He has also been in contact with other members of his recruiting class as they are keeping each other on track, he says he knows there will still be high expectations when they get back on the field.

“We just talk about when we get up there, we’re going to go to work, we’re going to push each other, build that brotherhood,” Collins added. “So, I say the 2020 class is something special.”

Time will tell when he and others can get back on the field, but Collins will be ready when the time comes.