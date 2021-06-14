College World Series: Bracket set for Texas baseball

Texas’ Camryn Williams, center, celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas now knows who will be on their side of the bracket when they begin the College World Series this weekend.

The Longhorns clinched their 37th appearance in the CWS with a 12-4 win over South Florida Sunday night, but they had to wait until Monday’s super regional games were finished to know who they would face.

The Longhorns’ opponent for the first game in Omaha will be Mississippi State, who defeated Notre Dame 11-7 in game three of that super regional.

This weekend will not be the first time the Longhorns and Bulldogs have met on the diamond this season.

Back in February, Texas faced Mississippi State in the season opener, which was played at Globe Life Field. The Longhorns fell 8-3 and it was a rare bad outing for starting pitcher Ty Madden, who gave up four runs in four innings pitched against the Bulldogs.

Tennessee and Virginia are the other teams in bracket two. The Cavaliers advanced to the CWS after a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist Monday afternoon.

Play will begin in Omaha on Saturday, but Texas will take the field against Mississippi State on Sunday night at 6 p.m.

If Texas wins, they’ll play the winner of Tennessee-Virginia on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. A loss for Texas would mean their next appearance would be Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the loser of the other game.