Texas shakes off season’s first loss for comfortable win over Cal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Gerald Liddell #0 of the Texas Longhorns drives past Grant Anticevich #15 of the California Golden Bears during the first half of their game at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) — There wasn’t a second half let down Friday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Longhorns responded from their first loss of the season with a 62-45 workman-like win over the Cal Golden Bears at the 2K Empire Classic. After being outscored by 21 in the second half against Georgetown Thursday night, Texas turned a four-point halftime lead into a comfortable win over the Golden Bears.

Matt Coleman led the way for the Longhorns with 14 points and six assists. Jericho Sims, 12 points and nine rebounds, helped the Texas defense snap out of its Georgetown funk. Cal shot 35% from the field making only one three-point shot in eight attempts.

On Thursday night, the Longhorns allowed the Hoyas to shoot 50% from the field and 45% from three-point range.

Texas did a good job shaking off any potential disappointment of missing out on a possible match-up with No. 1 Duke to go into a week-long break on a positive note. The Longhorns (5-1) don’t play again until next Saturday, Nov. 30, at home against McNeese State.