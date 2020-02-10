Texas set to do battle with No. 1 Baylor

Texas head coach Shaka Smart looks to the score table during a review of a call against Baylor in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 59-44. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will host the number one ranked team in the nation, the Baylor Bears tonight at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas has the opportunity tonight to make history, as the Longhorns have never won a game over an AP No. 1 in the history of the program.

Baylor is at the top of the rankings for a reason, the Bears have won 20 games in a row and are undefeated in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns have performed well at home against AP Top 20 opponents, winning six of their last nine games at the Frank Erwin Center against those teams.

The Longhorns are a little shorthanded right now, Kai Jones and Jase Febres both sustained injuries in the second half of their last game against Texas Tech. Both players did not return to the game, and there has not been an update on their status for tonight’s game.

Despite the challenge of facing a red hot Baylor team on the heels of a two game losing streak, Texas believes they can turn things around.

“There is no faith lost, we know we can compete with any team and we just have to finish games,” said Junior Guard Matt Coleman. “At the end of the day, execute better down the stretch on the offensive and defensive end.”

Texas and Baylor will tipoff tonight at 8pm.