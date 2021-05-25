Texas set to begin Big 12 tournament, looking to host regionals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After clinching the Big 12 title this weekend, No. 2 Texas is in an even better position to host a regional, as well as a potential super regional.

The Longhorns enter this week’s Big 12 tournament as the number one seed, which creates the easiest path for them to win the conference tournament championship.

Even though they’re guaranteed at least a berth in the regional, an impressive performance in the conference tournament will solidify playing more game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field as host of a regional, like softball did over the weekend.

That’s not necessarily on the minds of the players, at least for now.

“We know where we’re seeded and what the plan looks like,” pitcher Ty Madden said. “Our goal right now is to take it day by day and win this first game of the conference tournament and win the second of five championships, that’s where we’re focused right now.”

Madden, who was named Big 12 pitcher of the year on Monday, revealed that he will start the first game of the tournament on Wednesday.

Fatigue is a concern this time of year, especially for pitchers but Madden believes he will be good to go for the conference tournament and beyond.

“I am going game one, I don’t know about a pitch count, my body feels good and I’ll have like eight or nine days until the regional starts so I’m sure I’ll let it fly like every week.”

However, for head coach David Pierce, managing the roster for the tournament will create a balancing act with pitchers and position players.

Since Texas is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns are not as desperate for wins as some of the teams they will face, meaning that keeping the team as fresh as possible is just as important as winning.

“It’s a little bit tricky because you’re going to compete against teams that are do or die,” Pierce said. “We’re going to compete at the highest level as we can but also be smart, you don’t want to portray it like that to your team, you want the team to feel like we’re doing everything at all costs to win the game and we are within our health and the best thing for our team moving forward.”

Texas will open up Big 12 tournament play facing the winner of Tuesday’s game between Kansas and West Virginia on Wednesday at 4pm.