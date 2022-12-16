AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior Logan Eggleston is the best college volleyball player in the country.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association named the three-time first-team All-American the national player of the year on Friday at the NCAA volleyball championships in Omaha, Nebraska. Eggleston led the Longhorns past San Diego 3-1 in Thursday’s national semifinals, and Texas will play Louisville for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

She’s the first-ever Texas player to receive the award that’s been given out since 1985. Eggleston averages 4.22 kills per set with a .295 hitting percentage and 42 service aces, and against the Toreros on Thursday, she notched 16 kills with nine digs and five blocks.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native has made an All-America team all five seasons she’s been at Texas.