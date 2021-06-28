Texas secures commitment from four-star recruit Jamarion Miller

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas football program got some good news on Monday evening as four-star running back Jamarion Miller, from Tyler, announced his commitment to Texas via Twitter.

I’m blessed to announce that I've decided to start my new journey at the University of Texas at Austin. I want to give a big thanks to my parents, coaches, and the staff at UT for all the hardwork and dedication they’ve invested into this. #Hookem 🧡🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/oWvLUn1Ork — Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) June 28, 2021

Miller, a standout out of Tyler Legacy High School, is a member of the Longhorns 2022 class.

Much to be expected from a four star recruit, Miller tore it up on the field during the 2020 season. He rushed for 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He’s no slouch as a receiver either, racking up 464 receiving yards and catching eight touchdown passes this past year.

Miller’s commitment is another feather in the cap of Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton, who has continued to land top recruits at the position.

Jamarion Miller is the 12th member of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class.