Texas’ Scottie Scheffler advances to WGC-Dell Match Play semifinals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scottie Scheffler wasn’t phased against two of the most dangerous match play players in the game Saturday. Instead, he took dead aim at Austin Country Club and advanced to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semifinals with an impressive display of ball striking and putting.

Scheffler tallied 15 birdies in 31 holes against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm to win his Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches by 5 & 4 and 3 & 1 scores.

Scheffler made six birdies on the final eight holes to fight off a hearty challenge from Rahm during the quarterfinals.

The former University of Texas golfer may be making his first appearance in this event, but he’s well versed in what it takes to win at Austin Country Club, playing the course as a college golfer on numerous occasions.

Scheffler will face another master of this week’s match play in the semifinals against Matt Kuchar. Kuchar beat Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman to advance Saturday. Those two will tee off at 9:20 a.m. Sunday. You can watch on Golf Channel.

Scottie Scheffler off to a hot start in the Quarterfinals.



He's 2UP thru 3 over top-seeded Jon Rahm.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/VvFyKVyRIB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 27, 2021

Jordan Spieth knocked out on 18 by Matt Kuchar

Jordan Spieth matched his best finish in the match play at Austin Country Club, but the Round of 16 wasn’t Spieth’s ultimate goal.

The fan favorite battled to a 2-Up lead on Matt Kuchar through 10 holes, but Kuchar won two of the next three holes to go all-square in the match.

The two matched scores over the next four holes, leading to the decisive 18th hole. Spieth’s approach to the green went long while Kuchar stuck his to within six feet of the pin.

Kuchar birdied to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sergio Garcia eliminated by Victor Perez in quarterfinals

Sergio Garcia couldn’t continue his magical run, losing to Victor Perez in the quarterfinals 4 & 3 Saturday.

Garcia only won two holes, fading on the back-nine against a familiar opponent.

Before the match, Garcia said he and Perez are often playing partners when the Frenchman comes to the United States.