Texas schools miss the cut for nation's top 2020 prospect
HOUSTON (KXAN) — The top prospect in the 2020 football recruiting class has narrowed his list of focus schools, and he won't be staying in Texas— if his Tuesday announcement is accurate.
Zach Evans, from Galena Park North Shore in Houston, released a "Top 5" list on Twitter that included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
May 28, 2019
Evans has visited Austin and College Station several times, and recruiting experts believed both schools had legitimate shots to contend for his talents.
Smeltzer throws 6 shutout innings in debut, Twins top Brews
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Devin Smeltzer took the mound for his first game in the majors, his wife and parents among a sizable crowd at Target Field, set to face NL MVP Christian Yelich and the hard-hitting Milwaukee Brewers.
Nervous?
After fighting to get this far, no way.
Bregman homers twice as Astros rally past Cubs
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman homered twice, his second a tiebreaking two-run shot in the sixth inning that propelled the injury-weakened Houston Astros to a 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night that gave manager AJ Hinch his 500th career victory.
Bregman, who is tied for the American League lead with 17 homers, got his first one in the third inning off starter Jon Lester (3-4). It was tied at 6-6 when he connected on Brad Brach's first pitch for the second.
Bregman's big game helped the Astros overcome five home runs by the Cubs on a night Houston played with a lineup peppered with recent reinforcements from Triple-A as stars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa all sat out with injuries. Bregman has a franchise-record 12 home runs this month, passing Jimmy Wynn, who had 11 in May 1969.
Meadows, Garcia homer in Rays 3-1 win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays keep winning - and drawing sparse crowds at home.
Austin Meadows homered for the third straight game and five Tampa Bay relievers combined to throw a six-hitter and beat struggling AL East rival Toronto 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The second-place Rays have won fourth straight, improving to a season-best 14 games over .500 before an announced crowd of just 5,786 - smallest ever for a Rays home game at Tropicana Field.
