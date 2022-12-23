AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Roschon Johnson is the latest Longhorn to opt out of the Alamo Bowl.

Johnson made the announcement Friday on social media, saying he’s going to prepare for the NFL Draft and will not play Dec. 29 at the Alamodome. “I gave the university all of me,” he said in a statement.

“I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at,” he said to Longhorn Nation. “Your support did not go unnoticed, and I thank you for that.”

Johnson, from Port Arthur, Texas, and a Port Neches-Groves graduate, was one of the Longhorns’ leaders and known as a “glue guy,” meaning he helped hold the entire team together with both his play and presence. He rushed for 554 yards on 93 carries with five touchdowns this season and made eight tackles on special teams covering kickoffs. He also caught 14 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown.

He was recruited as a quarterback out of PNG but made the move to running back, and it paid off. For his career, he rushed for 2,190 yards on 392 carries with 23 touchdowns. Alongside Bijan Robinson, the duo made one of the most formidable backfields in the country.

“I want to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches and friends who have helped me along my journey here at Texas,” he said. “Coming to the University of Texas was a dream come true and I’ve experienced so much in my time here.”

Both Johnson and Robinson won’t be available for the Alamo Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies, leaving the carries to Keilan Robinson, Jonathan Brooks and others.

“I’m excited to embark on a new chapter in my life and plan on fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional football,” he said. “It’s been a hell of a ride, and I thank you all for everything.”