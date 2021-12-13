Texas running back Bijan Robinson helps raise money, and discusses the direction of the football program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is known for his positivity and willingness to bring a smile to all of those who he encounters.

Monday night, Robinson continued that trend, signing autographs for fans at Raising Canes in Cedar Park, as part of the Cedar Park Police Department’s Blue Santa Program. Fans were encouraged to donate new toys in exchange for Robinson’s autograph.

Robinson signed an NIL deal with Raising Canes back in July and has made other appearances at various locations when possible.

Monday night’s autograph’s signing was something that brought just as much joy to Robinson as it did to the fans whom he encountered.

“This is an awesome experience, this is a blessing that God has me in this position to put smiles on kids faces, and smiles on families faces, especially during this time of Christmas,” Robinson said.

“You don’t know what people have to go through on their own time, or if they have a hard life, dealing with hardships, so, I want to make sure when they meet me, they forget about everything negative that might’ve happened.”

Robinson touched on another topic, his football team.

Safe it say it was a good weekend for the Texas football program, despite the fact that there were no touchdowns scored, no tackles made, and no snaps taken.

Texas secured two critical commitments, first from a three star six-foot-seven offensive lineman named Cameron Williams, from Duncanville.

The second commitment made the most noise, and that was Quinn Ewers announcing that he was going to transfer to Texas on Sunday night.

Robinson discussed in general the positive momentum the program has in the beginning of the offseason.

“I know we came off a tough season but to see what we have now and to see what we’re trying to build, you know what Sark’s doing, you know it was just a blessing to see because I know that we’re getting a lot of great players and a lot of players that can change the program.”