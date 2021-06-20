How to watch: Texas baseball turns to College World Series for Mississippi St. revenge

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — Texas baseball is in what it likes to consider its second home of Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The Longhorns are making their record 37th appearance in the CWS — more than any other program in NCAA history.

The Longhorns open this year’s campaign against Mississippi State Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s a revenge game of sorts for UT after the Bulldogs beat them, 8-3, in Arlington in the season opener. It was the first of three straight losses for Texas to start the year.

Clearly, they’ve bounced back. After NC State beat top-ranked Arkansas in the Super Regionals, the No. 2 Longhorns are now the highest-seeded team in the field.

Ty Madden will get the start for Texas. In MLB.com’s latest mock draft, Madden is projected to go ninth overall to the Angels. He’s coming off a win against South Florida in the first game of the Supers, where he pitched 6.2 shutout innings while striking out nine and giving up just four hits. He has a 7-4 record and 2.41 ERA this season.

The Longhorns come in to the CWS on a five-game winning streak after sweeping through both the regional and super regional rounds for just the second time in program history.

Mississippi State swept through the regionals, but had to go a decisive Game 3 against Notre Dame in the Super Regional, which it won 11-7.

The Bulldogs will start Will Bednar, who comes in with a 7-1 record and 3.53 ERA. In his last outing, he struggled against the Irish, lasting just 3.0 innings while giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out four batters.

Where to watch

No. 7 Mississippi State vs No. 2 Texas

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

Broadcast:

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM