Texas receives commitment from four star defensive lineman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas added another recruit from the class of 2022 after receiving a commitment from Jaray Bledsoe, a four star defensive lineman out of Marlin High School in Marlin, TX.

Bledsoe chose Texas over Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida and Arkansas. 247 Sports has him listed as a four star recruit and a defensive lineman nationally ranked in the top 50.

The 6’5, 275 pound defender is an Under Armour All-American who transferred from Bremond, he will play his senior season at Marlin. According to MaxPreps, he had 104 total tackles at Bremond in 2020.